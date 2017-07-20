TRAVELLERS who pitched up at Water Eaton Park and Ride have left the site after three days.

Police and council officials endured several frustrating day attempting to move on a group of travellers at Oxford Parkway.

More than 30 caravans were parked at Water Eaton Park and Ride on Tuesday and remained there last night despite police pressure.

Thames Valley Police, British Transport Police and Oxfordshire County Council’s gypsy and travellers service were all on site yesterday having asked the group to leave.

Commuters praised Chiltern Railways staff for remaining ‘professional’ as travellers pitched up and took over the station.

This morning, the county council confirmed the travellers had moved on.