TOWER block residents and housing officials will present to the city council’s housing panel next week on fire safety in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Oxford City Council revealed its decision to replace cladding on the Evenlode and Windrush towers was being reviewed due to changes in Government guidance.

It also said that the Government had gone back on its promise to fund any necessary works.

The council’s housing panel board has ordered the city’s head of housing services and property services manager to update it on progress.

The committee also invited the views of individual tower block residents following the London fire which killed more than 80 people.

It comes after initial commitments to replace cladding - which had failed testing - were dropped and new tests have been ordered.

City council leader, Bob Price, said: “We will now await the results of the new tests and the recommendations of the Expert Panel before taking the final decisions around cladding replacement.

“Meanwhile, we are continuing to put in place all the necessary arrangements to minimise the period of delay before work could be undertaken.”

He added: “Last month the Government committed to fund any necessary replacement works, and now it says this will not be the case.

“We would seek to recover our costs on the basis of their initial commitment.”