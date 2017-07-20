A 'CONSIDERABLE' funding gap of £9bn needs to be plugged for infrastructure schemes to cope with the thousands of new homes and jobs expected by 2040.

Oxfordshire's six local authorities have produced a package of projects to be used to bid for a share of a £23bn Government funding pot set aside to support growth.

Improvements to the A34, 'rapid bus routes' connecting key locations, East-West Rail and a long-term strategy to address congestion on the A40 have all been given top billing.

The redevelopment of Oxford Station, the new garden town for Didcot – expected to cost £620m – also make the list and incentives to attract businesses to the Science Vale will be drawn up.

But the report warned that only £500m had been secured so far, some of which was limited to flood defence, and that despite further funding sources being identified, the gap would still be 'considerable'.

Oxfordshire Growth Board, made up of council leaders and other interested partners will discuss the report next week.

Outgoing chairman of the board, Oxfordshire County Council leader Ian Hudspeth, said: "Across the county, people need places to live with a great environment, transport and other vital infrastructure to support them.

"This is only possible by attracting significant investment to the region, so we need to be able to show the Government and other infrastructure funding partners the investment Oxfordshire needs in a clear and co-ordinated way."

A full report – to include hospitals and schools investment –will be released in September after key stakeholders and potential partners have been consulted.

Between 2016 and 2040 the county needs to provide 123,500 houses and more than 100,000 jobs – figures accepted by Oxfordshire Growth Board.

Oxford City Council leader and incoming board chairman Bob Price said the various projects needed to be ranked and prioritised to tackle the expected growth.

He said: "It is really important we plan and rank the infrastructure needed to support Oxfordshire and its growth.

"By having an integrated strategy that clearly shows what is needed to support future growth such as new housing developments and new businesses, we stand a greater chance of securing the necessary funding to deliver what is required."

The infrastructure strategy has been created using the district council's local plans – blueprints which set out development across the county in the coming years.

But Oxford Civic Society chairman Ian Green said the growth board's delayed 'Joint Spatial Plan' for housing and the infrastructure strategy should have been done years ago.

He said: "The serious mistakes were made five to 10 years ago and the strategy should have been done before the local plans.

"It beggars belief it wasn't something that was done several years ago – the councils have been looking at their own electorates instead."

He added that housing figures and infrastructures projects should have been looked at simultaneously.

Nigel Tipple, chief executive of Oxfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) – which brings together councils, businesses and universities, said: "The need to ensure Oxfordshire benefits from an infrastructure that is fit for purpose and one that doesn't hold back economic growth – whilst being sensitive to the environment – is a key priority.

"Oxfordshire has seen 45,000 new jobs created in the past five years, over half of the 2031 target - as a county we need to maintain this growth but ensure our future infrastructure fully supports our desire to grow."