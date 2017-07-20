A CHINESE firm's app, dubbed 'Uber for bikes', could launch in Oxford to help tackle air pollution and get more people cycling.

The dockless bikes can be left anywhere and could cost as little as 50p per ride.

They are unlocked and locked up using a smartphone app.

After success in China, Singapore and America, Ofo dropped 20 bikes into Cambridge for a three-week trial earlier this year.

But Cambridge City Council and the Cyclox campaign group warned the city to be careful that large numbers of the bikes don't litter the city.

The company's operations director Joseph Seal-Driver said it was attracted by Oxford's desire for a Zero Emission Zone by 2020.

He said: "Oxford's zero emissions zone is just the type of bold and aggressive thinking we need if we are serious about tackling air pollution and climate change.

"After a successful trial phase in Cambridge we are looking to roll out into a number of cities around the UK.

"We believe we could make a difference in Oxford."

The yellow dockless bikes were used on average 2-3 times per day and last month the firm announced Cambridge would be its first European city.

Cyclox chairman Simon Hunt supported the idea but said the scale of the project was worrying and that cycle parking in the city was already stretched.

He said: "There's a great deal of concern that they might come in with such a large number of bikes, they will flood the place.

"There isn't a lot of cycle parking in the city and these bikes could be left in places affecting pedestrians and other cyclists."

He added: "The quality of the bike is going to be all important and whether they are properly maintained.

But Mr Hunt said if the scheme started off small it could be a success in Oxford.

He said: "Having a variety of schemes is a good thing, whether its Boris Bike-style docking stations or dockless bikes, which are already up and running in the city through Bainton Bikes, and can be very effective.

"I would cautiously welcome it, we will have to wait and see but if it starts small and the bikes are good I look forward to seeing it prosper."

Cambridge City Council leader Lewis Herbert said: "Being a historic city, like Oxford, we can't cope with a 'leave and dump a bike anywhere' scheme.

"We worked with the firm to ensure a system, during the trial, where the bikes were largely left in or beside existing cycle parking rather than littering the city - and they were co-operative.

He added: "The trial was tiny to start with and they are now going to talk to us about hundreds in Cambridge and we are going to need a properly managed system."