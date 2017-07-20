BURGLARS have made off with a number of items including cash stashed in a large whisky bottle after breaking into a home in Abingdon.

Thames Valley Police said the the burglars forced their way into the home in Gozzards Ford through a back window between 3pm on Tuesday, July 11, and 5pm on Wednesday, July 12.

An LG flat screen television was stolen as well as a camper van tent and the cash-filled whisky bottle .

Police also believe the next door neighbour's registration plate was also stolen.

Investigating Officer, Police Constable Christopher Gibson based at Abingdon Police Station, said: "We would like to hear from anyone that might have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area".

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101