THE former Mick’s Cafe has now reopened, with the new owners selling burgers and kebabs.

The legendary greasy spoon off Botley Road near Oxford Station closed after 27 years in 2013 when owner Mick Harris retired.

The building was then given a revamp but was closed of months before finally reopening this week.

Kawa Mustafa, a member of staff at Got 2 Eat, said the new cafe was selling coffee and pastries in the morning, burgers from 10am and kebabs from noon.

The 31-year-old, formerly from Mosul in Iraq, said: “We are glad to be open for business and it would be lovely if all the customers from Mick’s Cafe came back.

“There are no plans at the moment to make cooked breakfasts – that’s a big effort and we will stick to what we are doing for now.”

Mustafa said he arrived in Oxford as an asylum seeker 13 years ago and now lives in Greater Leys.

He added: “Quite a few builders come in and buy burgers or kebabs.”

Gareth Hughes, 36, an electrician working on the revamp of the Westgate Centre, said he was a regular customer at Mick’s Cafe.

He added: “It’s good to see this place open again under new ownership.

“I used to come to Mick’s quite a lot and it’s not too far away from where I am working at the moment.”

The owners of the new cafe were unavailable for comment.