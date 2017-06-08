AN MP has said health bosses in Oxfordshire must improve following the publication of a damning report.

Witney MP Robert Courts has said Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group must make learn lessons following their 'inadequate' management of the closure of Deer Park Medical Centre.

His comments follow a report by a panel of experts, ordered by Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt, which branded the CCG 'complacent' and said it did not do enough to consult with patients and the public about the practice closure.

Mr Courts said: “I am disappointed that Deer Park will remain closed, but welcome success in two areas. This is the first time a primary care decision has ever been referred to this level. We have clearly shown how important quality local care is to the people of Witney.

"Secondly, the CCG will now have to improve on how they handle matters such as this, and I will work hard to ensure that they truly learn their lesson.”

The practice closed in March following a failed tendering process last year.

News of the closure of the surgery, which had 4,400 patients, prompted an enormous response from the public, many of whom campaigned to keep it open.

At one stage, campaigners applied for a judicial review in the High Court over the CCG's handling of the closure, which was unsuccessful.