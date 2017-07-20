A CHINESE restaurant at risk from rodents has been given a low hygiene score after inspectors ordered urgent improvements.

Cafe Orient, in Cowley Road, was given a two-star rating and told to batten down the hatches to keep pests from sneaking onto the premises.

The restaurant previously had a five-star rating and largely positive reviews on TripAdvisor before being visited by Oxford City Council environmental health officers in May.

The inspectors warned the rear store room and yard were providing 'a lot of hiding places' for rodents and ordered management to do more to keep them out.

It was among several structural complaints the restaurant has been told to sort out by November.

But more urgent hygiene issues needed to be dealt with 'immediately', such as moving chemicals currently stored near food and drink, and turning down the temperature of one of the fridges.

The inspectors' report said: "Pest proofing is needed above the back door – expanding foam is ok to use.

"This is to stop rodents being able to access the building.

"Clear the rear store room and yard of anything that isn't needed, at the moment it is providing a lot of hiding places for rodents."

The restaurant scored 'good' when it came to food hygiene and safety but 'poor' in the structural compliance category.

Inspectors said they had 'some' confidence in the management to turn things around.

Their report said: "The damp wall to the fridge / freezer room needs treating and redecorating, it needs to be easy to clean and must not flake.

"The bin store need a clean and the lid of the bin should always be closed to prevent rodent access.

"Provide ventilation to the dry store to prevent mould growth, and provide better ventilation to the cooking range.

Management were told to fill out a 'Safer Food Better Business' pack showing how food was stored, cooked and serve as it 'acts as part of your defence if something went wrong'.

Inspectors also advised a Chinese pack could be downloaded from the Government's website.

Further advice on food temperatures and the labelling of items by date was given and staff were told to display the allergens in their dishes in line with legislation.

They were also told to fit another sink in the kitchen to improve cleanliness as the current sink was too large.

Officers are expected to revisit in the coming months to check on improvements and give a re-score.