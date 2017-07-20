THE M40 has been reopened after a woman fell from a bridge over the carriageway.

South Central Ambulance spokesman Dabid Gallagher said the woman was possibly struck by a car after falling close to junction 11 of the M40 near Banbury.

She has since been flown to hospital by East Midlands Air Ambulance and is said to be in a 'serious but stable' condition.

It happened about 1.45pm and police closed the M40 in both directions to allow the air ambulance to land.

#M40 at J11 now fully OPEN in both directions. Thankyou for you patience & thanks to @SCAS999 @TVAirAmb & @HighwaysEAST for their help #5996 — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) July 20, 2017

Thames Valley Police spokeswoman Jessica Rodgerson said: "Officers were called at about 1.44pm today to a fear for welfare incident on the M40 close to junctions 11 and 12.

"Officers attended and the M40 was closed in both directions to assist services on scene. The road was reopened at around 3pm today."

The closure is causing long delays for drivers in both directions.

Cars were diverted off the carriageway via the entry and exit slip roads, but has now been returned to normal.