THE M40 has been reopened after police closed off the carriageway in both directions following a 'fear for welfare' incident near Banbury.

Thames Valley Roads Policing shut the carriageway at junction 11 whilst officers emergency services were called to the scene including the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Responding to incident at Junction 11 #M40. Currently M/W CLOSED in both directions to assist services on scene. Updates to follow #5996 — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) July 20, 2017

Thames Valley Police spokeswoman Jessica Rodgerson said: "Officers were called at about 1.44pm today to a fear for welfare incident on the M40 close to junctions 11 and 12.

"Officers attended and the M40 was closed in both directions to assist services on scene. The road was reopened at around 3pm today."

Ms Rodgerson added that a woman had been taken to hospital following the incident.

The closure is causing long delays for drivers in both directions.

Cars were diverted off the carriageway via the entry and exit slip roads, but has now been returned to normal.