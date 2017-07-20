THIEVES have made off with an 80-year-old man's CBE medal after breaking into a home in Headington.

Thames Valley Police said the 'sentimental' medal was stolen when the house in Old London Road was broken into overnight on Tuesday.

The thieves forced their way into the back of the unoccupied home before taking the CBE medal which was awarded to its owner by Her Majesty the Queen in the 1998 Birthday Honour's List.

Investigating officer, PC Simon Collins of Cowley neighbourhood policing team, said: "If you have any information about this incident or the stolen medal, which is of great sentimental value to the victim, please contact me."