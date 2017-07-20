A MAN who broke into a family home whilst wearing a skeleton mask has been jailed for more than three years.

Cheyenne Webb, 22, of Marjoram Close in Blackbird Leys, broke into a family home in Rokemarsh, Wallingford, shortly before 4am on June 9.

Webb, wearing the mask and gloves, stole both a handbag and a Seat Ibiza car from the home before driving away at high speed.

A man in his twenties who lived in the house followed Webb and was able to provide a description to police before the forces helicopter found Webb at a property in Blackbird Leys and he was arrested.

Webb was charged on June 10 and remanded in custody before he later pleaded guilty.

He was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday, July 11, for a total of three years and three months.

This included three years in prison for the burglary, a three month consecutive sentence for the theft of motor vehicle, a one month concurrent sentence for the theft from the motor vehicle, a one month concurrent sentence for vehicle interference and a three month concurrent sentence for driving whilst disqualified.

He was also banned from driving for a further four years.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Aidan Donohoe from Abingdon Local CID, said: "This investigation formed part of Operation Mildew, which is a specific operation to target offenders committing car key burglaries.

"In this offence, the family were asleep in bed at the time of the burglary, and Webb has never shown any remorse for the effect his actions have had on them.

"This sentencing is an excellent result for the team and I am pleased that Webb has now been brought to justice for his actions."