SMALL businesses in Oxfordshire can get a free energy audit and possibly even free efficiency upgrades.

Oxford Brookes University is offering the surveys in conjunction with Oxford's Low Carbon Hub group.

Not only are the surveys free but actions recommended as a result can be part-funded through Oxfordshire GreenFund grants and businesses will also be invited to join Oxfordshire GreenTech, a county-wide business network for small and medium enterprises.

Group members swap efficiency and money-saving energy tips and submit join bids for green funding.

The energy audits are being offers as part of the OxFutures programme on promoting clean energy in the city and which this month received £1.6m EU funding.

That will be matched by another £1.6m mostly from the partners involved: Bioregional, Oxford City Council, Cherwell District Council, Oxford University, Oxford Brookes and the Hub.

Any business interested in getting a free energy audit is asked to send an email to info@lowcarbonhub.org.uk

Low Carbon Hub is also currently looking for two new board members to be part of the next phase of its development.

One would be chair designate when the current chair steps down in late 2018, and the other would lead a new operations committee.

For more information about the roles and what Low Carbon Hub does more generally around Oxfordshire to promote sustainability see lowcarbonhub.org