HARWELL Campus will become a new global centre for a chemistry which helps identify molecules.

It has signed a leasing agreement with Cobalt Light Systems, which is now part of Agilent Technologies Inc.

Cobalt is leasing a bespoke design and build property, which will become the new centre for Agilent’s Raman spectroscopy business.

Raman spectroscopy is commonly used in chemistry to provide a structural fingerprint by which molecules can be identified.

Chief operating officer at Cobalt Craig Tombling said: “Harwell is very attractive to us as it allows us to expand within a world leading environment that’s geared to science and technology.

“This offers us commercial and intellectual advantage alongside other globally recognised occupiers.

“The move underscores Agilent’s commitment to our business and provides a world-class facility to both foster and accommodate our future growth.”

William Cooper, a partner at Harwell Campus, said Cobalt will benefit from the exponential growth of the community at the campus.

He added: “Cobalt will join a campus of over 200+ organisations and 5500 people already working here.”