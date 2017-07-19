POLICE want to speak to these men over an attack outside a pub which left the victim with a bleed on his brain.

The fight happened outside the Broadways pub in Didcot on April 23 but police have only today released these images.

The victim, a 33-year-old, got into a confrontation with a group of men who he said he did not know.

All of them were then ejected from the premises.

Once outside, the victim was punched once, knocking him unconscious and causing a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

The offender then left the scene before police arrived.

The victim was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and has since been discharged.

Anyone with information should call 101.