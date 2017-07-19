A CALL has gone out for people to sign up to this year's Culture Crawl in aid of cancer support charity Maggie's.

Fundraisers who sign up for the third charity Culture Crawl could be in the running to win a prize simply for getting involved.

Last year's event saw 140 people take to the streets under the cover of darkness to see some of Oxford's landmark sites in a new light.

Organisers hope to have even more people sign up and walk the eight-mile route – which includes Modern Art Oxford, St Hilda's College, Oxford Castle and Tap Social Movement – this year on Friday, September 29.

Pip Dingle, Maggie's fundraising manager, said: "If people sign up for our Culture Crawl before August 10, they will be in the race to win one of the amazing prizes."

"All of the money raised through Maggie’s Culture Crawl Oxford will help ensure the centre continues to provide free, professional support to all those living with cancer who need it across the region."

Maggie's Oxford branch is based on a site neighbouring the Churchill Hospital in Headington and works to support those affected by cancer and their families.

They provide a host of services from yoga, health and wellbeing and head scarf workshops to simply lending an ear to anyone who visits the centre.

Ms Dingle added: "As the number of people living with cancer increases it is essential that they are able to find the practical and emotional support they need to cope with the changes that life after cancer brings.

"Maggie’s Oxford offers a way of living well with cancer.

"This includes ensuring that people with cancer in the region are really listened to, that they are offered tailored individual support, group support and practical advice, all delivered by qualified professionals."

Those who enter by the August 10 prize draw deadline will be entered into a contest to win a one night stay at the Vanbrugh House Hotel in Oxford, day tickets to Towersey Festival, tickets to The Ultimate Picture Palace or a framed, signed print by Jack Vettriano.

The charity crawl is £20 to enter with an £80 target to raise through sponsorship and you can sign up at maggiescentres.org/ccoxford