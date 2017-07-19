A MUSIC lover who has been going to Truck Festival for more than a decade said she was 'disgusted' after organisers took nearly £200 off her then sold her tickets.

Louise Carr had been paying for her and her boyfriend's tickets by monthly direct debit instalments, but for some reason the company never took her final payment.

When she phoned the festival this week to check everything was OK, she was told the money was never taken and her tickets had been sold to someone else.

The company has refused to give her a penny back.

The 29-year-old from Wantage believes the problem happened because she had to cancel the debit card she originally used for the payments after it was stolen when her car was broken into in April.

When she called her bank – NatWest – she was assured all her direct debits would be transferred seamlessly.

Sure enough, all her regular payments were transferred – except the final £50 she was due to pay Truck.

After what she said was an infuriating series of calls with customer services she was told they were not going to help.

Enraged, she wrote a post on the festival's Facebook page, only to receive replies from several others who said they had the same problem.

Miss Carr, who grew up in Wantage and plays touch rugby for England, said: "It's shocking, especially as I've loved this festival and have been going since it was literally a stage in a truck and cost £10 for the weekend.

"I'm astounded they can sell the tickets and not give me my money back."

She and her boyfriend Jay Johnson have now had to fork out £235 for two new tickets so they can go to the festival with their friends.