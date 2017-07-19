STUDENTS tackled a giant inflatable assault course as they literally dove and threw themselves into an alternative education week.

It was a knockout at St Birinus School, in Didcot, on Monday as 600 students took on the giant game out on the school field.

Year nine student Alfie Baum said: "We got soaked on some of the games but it was great on a really hot day and we all really enjoyed ourselves."

The inflatable challenge was part of the school's annual Alternative Education Week, which was designed to enable every boy at the school to take part in activities that really interested them in the last week of term.

Other activities throughout the week include visits to Bletchley Park, RAF Hendon, Harry Potter World and Cadbury's World and will also try their hand at high ropes and canoeing.

For those interested in the theatre, trips have been organised to see The Phantom of the Opera and Matilda.

At the school they will also have the chance to build their own rocket, peer into the world of forensics and create their own films.

Long-standing staff member Karyn Taylor, who leaves the school this year, was the driving force behind the week.

She said: "We wanted to organise something that the boys would really enjoy and that they would remember in the future."

But after all the ducking, diving and running the boys dug deep and also raised £26.70 at a cake sale for Didcot charity Play2Give.

The charity, now in its 10th year, was started by former St Birinus student Andy Baker.

Headteacher John Marston said: "Activities Week is a highlight of the school year for our students.

"They had a great time and also raised money for Play2Give, a charity which we are always very proud to support."