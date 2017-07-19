STANDING isolated on a major development site this is the house that renowned Victorian architect Sir Thomas Jackson built.

Work is progressing well on the Keble College scheme to construct a new campus between Woodstock Road and Banbury Road in Oxford, on the former Acland Hospital site.

Originally it was proposed that the building known as Acland House should be demolished.

But conservationists opposed the demolition of the Grade II listed structure, which dates from 1897, and it is now being incorporated into the new college quad.

Sir Thomas was responsible for many of Oxford’s most famous structures, including the ‘Bridge of Sighs’.

Work got under way last year including the excavation of the site.

Temporary silts put in place to support Acland House are being integrated into a concrete slab, supported with piling underneath the building.

A statement on the Keble College website said: “Since the announcement of the £25m donation from the HB Allen Charitable Trust, plans to complete the new development by October 2018 have been rapidly taking shape.

“The excavation of the basement across the whole site and in particular under the listed Acland House is remarkable.”

Keble College is creating the HB Allen Centre as a major centre for its graduate students, and facilities to support its advanced studies centre.

The college, which is mainly based in Parks Road, acquired the site in 2004.