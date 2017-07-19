POLICE have released this E-Fit of a man they they are looking for after a serious sexual assault in Didcot.

The victim, a woman, was walking through Edinburgh Drive close to the Orchard Centre at about 12.30am early on Sunday morning when a man approached her.

The woman said he grabbed her from behind then sexually assaulted her.

Police have said the man depicted in the E-Fit image is black, around 6ft tall, with a large build.

He has an eyebrow piercing with large diamonds on either side and has a scar on his right cheek.

At the time of the incident the attacker was wearing a pale blue polo shirt, dark jeans and trainers.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Ben Henley said: "I would like to speak to anyone who has any information about who the person shown in the E-Fit image may be as the man depicted may have important information which could assist our investigation.

"Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and we are continuing our work supporting the victim. I would like to ask anyone who has not already spoken to police who has information about the incident which could be helpful, to come forward and speak to officers."