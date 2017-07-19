A VAN driver has been arrested after a crash in Oxford this afternoon which saw a woman rushed to hospital.

The collision between a car and a van happened on the Southern By-Pass just after midday.

South Central Ambulance Service said it took the un-named woman to the John Radcliffe in Headington for further assessment and treatment for minor injuries.

Thames Valley Police has now said it has arrested the male van driver on suspicion of careless driving and he remains in police custody this afternoon.

One lane eastbound was initially closed near Hinksey Hill roundabout causing slow traffic, but all lanes have now been cleared.

The accident follows a two-car collision on the ring road north of the city at Wolvercote this morning.