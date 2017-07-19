A WOMAN has been rushed to hospital after a car crash on Oxford's Southern By-Pass.

South Central Ambulance Service said it took the un-named woman to the John Radcliffe in Headington following the crash just after midday.

Spokesman David Gallagher said: "We were called at 12.14pm with the caller reporting a collision between a van and a car on the above road at Kennington.

"We sent an ambulance to the scene and one adult female patient has been taken to the John Radcliffe for further assessment and treatment for minor injuries."

Initial reports suggested three vehicles had been involved.

One lane eastbound is still closed near Hinksey Hill roundabout and traffic is 'very slow'.

The accident follows a two-car collision on the ring road north of the city at Wolvercote this morning.