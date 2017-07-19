A FUNDRAISING project to refurbish Summertown library has taken a huge step forward after being backed by Tesco.

The Friends of Summertown Library campaign needs £85,000 to transform and modernise the facility in South Parade.

The supermarket chain has now selected the campaign as one of its three causes shoppers can choose to support until the end of August.

Shoppers can vote for the library scheme by dropping a token into the correct slot at stores in Oxford, Headington, Summertown, Botley, Cowley Road, Abingdon Road, St Aldates and Bicester.

The cause with the most votes will receive £4,000, the second £2,000 and the third £1,000.

Friends of Summertown Library chairman Marcus Ferrar said winning would allow them to reach their initial £85,000 goal.

Mr Ferrar said: “Our campaign has been enthusiastically backed by the Summertown community, who are determined to see their library flourish despite pressures on public spending.

“The Tesco initiative will bring our fundraising almost to the £85,000 we need.”

Tesco’s scheme is part of their ‘Bags of Help’ project and money is raised from the 5p bag levy, but shoppers don’t need to buy a bag to cast their vote.

The library narrowly avoided closure after hundreds of people, including local authors campaigned against county council cuts.

For more information visit summertownlibraryfriends.org