A CHILD sex offences suspect who battled a five-year campaign through the courts to keep his identity a secret can finally be named, top judges have ruled today.

Oxford landlord Tariq Khuja launched his fight for anonymity after he was arrested by detectives investigating a paedophile sex ring in the city in 2012.

He was named by a witness in a grooming trial the following year but has always vehemently denied any involvement in exploiting children and was later released without charge.

The Oxford Mail can now reveal Mr Khuja has lost his Supreme Court battle, bringing to an end his lengthy fight to stop his name being linked to the police probe into paedophiles.

By a majority of 5 to 2, the Supreme Court justices ruled Mr Khuja, referred to as PNM during court proceedings, could not use privacy laws to ban the Oxford Mail from naming him.

In its judgement handed down this morning, it said: "PNM’s application is to prohibit the reporting, however fair or accurate, of certain matters which were discussed at a public trial.

"These are not matters in respect of which PNM can have had any reasonable expectation of privacy."

A gagging order was obtained by Mr Khuja's lawyers at London’s Central Criminal Court to block media reports of court hearings revealing he was arrested as part of the major investigation into child grooming and prostitution in Oxford dubbed “Operation Bullfinch”.

Mr Khuja then applied for a privacy injunction but it was rejected by the High Court in 2013 and then the Court of Appeal the following year. But he continued his campaign for anonymity, taking his case to the Supreme Court in January where lawyers argued the Court of Appeal was wrong to allow the media to identify him.

The appeal was finally rejected by Supreme Court judges, who yesterday declared the Oxford Mail cannot be silenced and Mr Khuja must not remain anonymous.

Senior associate Alex Cochrane, of Collyer Bristow LLP, said: "While naturally very disappointed by the majority judgment of the Supreme Court, my client is nonetheless gratified by the strong and supportive dissenting judgment of Lord Kerr and Lord Wilson.

"My client has always maintained his innocence and he continues to believe that, save in exceptional cases, people who are facing criminal allegations should not be named publicly unless and until charged.

"My client was arrested as long ago as 2012 and he has never been charged with - let alone convicted of - any offence.

"In fact, in July 2013, Thames Valley Police took the step of informing him that he had been “de-arrested”, since when no further action has been taken against him.

"​My client will not be providing any further comment and would ask the media to respect his privacy and that of his family.”

Former magistrate Mr Khuja, who rented property to social services in Oxfordshire, was arrested in dawn raids on March 22, 2012, on suspicion of sex offences against children.

His lawyers made their first move the next day, obtaining court orders to gag the Oxford Mail from reporting details of a High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court hearing, brought by Thames Valley Police concerning Mr Khuja’s property.

District Judge Andrew Vickers ordered Mr Khuja must remain anonymous unless he was charged and the hearing was held in camera - excluding reporters and the public.

The judge’s decision to hold the hearing in secret came after police claimed press reports could hamper its investigation, with the judge agreeing the force’s inquiries might be jeopardised if the hearing was not held behind closed doors.

Mr Khuja’s lawyers then obtained a further court order during the 18-week trial of a gang of Oxford men accused of child sex offences at the Central Criminal Court.

It blocked the Oxford Mail from revealing one of the gang’s victims had branded a man, with the same forename as Mr Khuja, as one of her abusers.

Mr Khuja had not been charged and was not a defendant in the trial.

And a police officer told the court the victim had failed to pick out Mr Khuja during an identification parade.

He was also referred to during cross-examination and closing speeches, as well as in Judge Peter Rook QC’s summing up.

Although the victim had only named the alleged abuser as “Tariq”, both prosecution and defence referred to Mr Khuja by his full name on the basis that he was the man accused.

The trial ended with seven men being jailed for a minimum of 95 years on June 27, 2013, for their roles in the ring which groomed, drugged, raped, and sold six young girls for sex between 2004 and 2011.

Mr Khuja's lawyers said he had nothing to do with the offences but argued the public might mistakenly believe he was the perpetrator once news of his arrest emerged.

Lawyers also claimed the evidence would prejudice any potential future trial against Mr Khuja, who is in his 30s and is believed to own hundreds of properties across Oxford.

The property developer was kept on police bail until July 25, 2013, when officers admitted they had insufficient evidence to charge him.

Prosecutors told the Central Criminal Court Mr Khuja would remain under investigation for child sex offences - the investigation is still live.

His lawyers then argued news of his arrest should remain banned, claiming press reports would be an unwarranted intrusion into his privacy and would cause damage to his family.

The Oxford Mail successfully urged Judge Rook to lift the court order at the Old Bailey after Mr Khuja was released without charge, but his lawyers took their case to the High Court before a judgment was handed down.

In the High Court, lawyers applied for an interim non-disclosure order to ban reporting of his arrest but it was refused on October 22, 2013.

The Oxford Mail had insisted public hearings should be freely reported without restriction.

Lawyers then took their case to the Court of Appeal but judges dismissed the appeal the following year.

In a last-ditch attempt, Mr Khuja's lawyers were granted permission to appeal to the Supreme Court, arguing their case during the two-day hearing in January.

Supreme Court judges considered whether the Court of Appeal had 'erred' when balancing the privacy rights of a person arrested but not charged against the right of the press to report open court proceedings.