THE Police and Crime Commissioner for the Thames Valley will make a guest appearance at a Headington Ward Focus meeting.

The monthly meeting for residents of the area invites residents to discuss a wide range of issues facing Headington.

Headington councillor Ruth Wilkinson announced that Anthony Stansfeld will attend a meeting to discuss policing in the local area on September 26.

The ward’s next meeting will be held at Church House, New High Street on July 25 at 6pm.

As well as a talk from Mr Stansfeld at the September meeting, there will be discussions from councillors on a wide range of issues.