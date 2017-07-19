HUNDREDS of hospice supporters will drift through the streets during a moonlit memory walk.

Sobell House Hospice has encouraged people to sign up for its annual Moonlight Stroll, which will see crowds cascade through Oxford on August 19.

This year the palliative care specialists have set a theme of 'memories', asking participants to share a reflective thought that they treasure.

Organiser Kevin Game, a fundraiser at the Headington centre, said: "For people who have been through care or have lost someone at Sobell, they can walk in memory of that person.

"We are aware people might have been fortunate enough to have never needed Sobell before – so their memory is totally down to them.

"We want people to share those memories, whether it's a great holiday or a song that really means something to them.

"We want to get to know the walkers."

Last summer the theme was the 70s, with participants pulling on flowery flares and afro wigs for the stroll's 10th anniversary.

The event is among the most important in Sobell's fundraising calendar, and the 550 walkers raised £70,000 last year.

Mr Game said: "It's about going out and having fun. If people's personal memory is of an 80s party then they can dress up and share that with us.

"We are more than happy to accommodate silliness – it's a really upbeat event."

The exact route is kept a mystery until the night, but covers eight miles and starts at St Edward's School in Woodstock Road at 9pm.

Mr Game said: "You see the old and beautiful parts of the city by night. Usually you are distracted by other things, so this is a great chance to see our city and remember how wonderful it can be.

"Everyone sets off together and there is a real spirit between walkers."

For participants who sign up in July, entry costs £25 and raising sponsorship or making an additional donation is optional.

Among those already signed up is a group of eight colleagues from Chapters Hair Design in Witney.

Hair stylist Josie Smith, who lives in Ducklington, said: "It's one of the things I've always said I want to do.

"My friend was at Sobell for a long time with cancer, and her family all said how great and helpful they were. It's a charity I appreciate."

The 22-year-old, whose team took part for the first time last year and raised more than £1,200, added: "It's amazing – you see parts of Oxford you didn't even know were there. Everyone is really cheery."

To sign up visit sobellhouse.org/sobell-moonlight-stroll.

The hospice is also recruiting marshals to direct walkers on the night – to find out more, email kevin.game@sobellhospice.org or call 01865 857007.