OXFORD

Devang Gandhi, 42, of Rushdene Road, Eastcote, Hillingdon, was convicted assaulting a woman by beating her in Oxford on January 6 2017. Community order made. Defendant must comply with a rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days and carry out 40 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £775.

Phillip Sweetman, 41, of no fixed abode, admitted using threatening, abusive words, behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Oxford on June 22 2017. Also admitted obstructing or resisting a constable in the execution of his duty in Oxford on June 22 2017. Sweetman also committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made on March 31 3017. Sentenced to prison for 11 week in total. Suspended sentence of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months imposed.

Tyril Ochiela, 19, of Chatham Road, Oxford, admitted possessing a controlled drug of Class B, Cannabis or Cannabis Resin in Oxford on February 21 2017. Discharged conditionally for three months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

Sarfraz Hussain, 24, of no fixed abode, admitted having in his possession a quantity of cannabis, a controlled drug of Class B at the Southern by-pass, Oxford on December 18 2016. Fined £140. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Jose Gregorio Rodrigues, 34, of Ashhurst Way, Rose Hill, Oxford, admitted driving a motor vehicle in Green Road, Headington, Oxford on June 8 2017, while above the legal alcohol limit. Rodrigues gave a reading of 94mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £360. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £36 and costs of £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months

Stephen Tillier, 51, of Curtis Avenue, Abingdon, admitted drink-driving in Peachcroft Road, Abingdon, on June 5. Had 62mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a 330 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Handed a 16-month driving ban.

Erol Yildirim, 49, of Grimsbury Square, Banbury, admitted failing to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions that he had a job and his earnings were in excess of the permitted amount, which affected his entitlement to employment and support allowance, and incapacity benefit, between April 6, 2012, and June 2, 2016. Handed a community order, with a four-month electronic curfew requirement. Ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Casey Allsworth, 22, of Kensington Close, Abingdon, admitted committing fraud by using a cash card, not belonging to her and without the permission of the owner, intending to make a gain of a total of £700 in Abingdon on March 30, April 6 and April 20. Handed a community order, with an 180-unpaid work requirement. Ordered to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Ordered to restore £700.

Adrian Ryall, 48, of Fewcott View, Fritwell, admitted committing fraud by failing to disclose to Cherwell District Council that he was employed and his earnings increased, which he was under a legal duty to disclose, to gain housing benefit, in Bicester between September 19, 2012, and June 14, 2015. Handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £220 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Gary Sellwood, 30, of Field Avenue, Blackbird Leys, Oxford, admitted assaulting a woman by beating her in Oxford, on March 26. Also admitted causing criminal damage by damaging a TV, DVD player and door belonging to the woman on the same date, Handed a community order, with a rehabilitation activity requirement and a 150-hour unpaid work requirement. Handed a restraining order and told to pay £390 compensation and £85 costs.

Simon Talbot, 27, of Liddell Road, Oxford, was convicted of assaulting a woman by beating her in Oxford on December 8 last year. Handed a community order, with a three-month electronic curfew requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement. Ordered to pay £500 compensation and £620 costs.

Simon Carpenter, 44, of Harding Way, Abingdon, admitted failing to promptly notify Vale of White Horse District Council he was receiving an increased income, which would affect his entitlement to housing benefit and council tax benefit, in Marcham, Abingdon, between April 25, 2011, and September 14, 2015. Handed a community order, with a 150-hour unpaid work requirement. Ordered to pay a £60 victim surcharge and £500 costs.

William Nicholas Malcolm Collins, 27, of Tiller Close, Yapton, Arundel, West Sussex, was convicted of using a handheld mobile phone or device while driving a motor vehicle on a road in Adderbury, Banbury on October 6 2016. Also was convicted of using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance on the same date in the same location. Also convicted of driving a vehicle when the registration mark fails to conform with regulations. Fined £880. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Robert Richard Stewart, 55, of O’Hanlon House, Speedwell Street, Oxford, was convicted of using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance on August 15 2016 in Cowley, Oxford. Fined £300. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

James Anthony Ham, 39, Jasmin Mews, The Street, Crowmarsh Gifford, Wallingford, was convicted of using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance on October 15 2016. Fined £660. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and costs of £85. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.