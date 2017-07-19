A DRUG dealer who hurtled into pavement railings after attempting to dodge police in a high-speed car chase has been locked up.

Father-to-be Qais Ahmed 'became nervous' and drove away with £300-worth of drugs in his car when police spotted him speeding.

The learner driver told officers he 'knew nothing' about the 17g of cannabis uncovered but later confessed it was his stash.

Sentencing at Oxford Crown Court on Monday, Judge Ian Pringle QC jailed Ahmed for two years and handed him a three-year driving ban.

Officers were on patrol on the A422 Warwick Road when they spotted Ahmed racing towards a roundabout in Ruscote Avenue, Banbury, at about 2am.

They switched on their lights, hoping Ahmed would come to a stop, but he accelerated away in his Citroen Saxo, prosecutor Michael Williams said.

He zoomed along residential roads, flouting limits and reaching speeds of up to 60mph as he 'weaved' between the carriageways.

Ahmed clipped a grass bank when he manoeuvred a turning, mounting the green area soon after as a large lorry headed towards him.

He drove along the greenery and across a pavement at about 20mph before rejoining the carriageway, the court heard.

The chase took Ahmed back to the Ruscote Avenue roundabout, where other officers waited to bring an end to his speeding frenzy.

The criminal, who must pay a victim surcharge, lost control as he came closer to the roundabout, smashing into the railings as he tried to drive away.

Police discovered a Nike shoulder bag stuffed with 15 small bags of cannabis, a set of electronic scales and other bags used for drug dealing.

Three mobile phones spotted on the passenger seat of the car revealed text messages showing Ahmed had been dishing out drugs, the prosecutor disclosed.

Defence barrister David Burgess said 'nearly all' of Ahmed's previous convictions were related to class B drugs, which he had dabbled in for 'some time'.

The criminal has been left 'particularly saddened' by news of his grandfather's death earlier this month, the barrister went on to say.

Mr Burgess told the court Ahmed is hoping to steer clear of drugs after hearing his girlfriend, who looked on from the public gallery, is pregnant.

Ahmed, of Queensway, Furze Platt, Maidenhead, admitted possession of cannabis, a class B drug, with intent to supply, and dangerous driving on March 18.

He also admitted failing to stop a motor vehicle when required to do so by a constable or traffic warden, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without third party insurance.

Judge Pringle ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and paraphernalia, and ordered a further count of possession with intent to supply cannabis to lie on file.