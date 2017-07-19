THE head of the National Trust has stepped down to take on the role of Master of Balliol College.

Dame Helen Ghosh will be taking up the post at Oxford University in April 2018.

It will be a blast from the past for Dame Helen as she returns to the University after she studied Modern History at St Hugh's College in the 1970s.

She said: "I am honoured to have been chosen by the Fellows of Balliol as their new Master.

"The college has a remarkable tradition of outstanding scholarship, research and teaching, which I believe will be as important in helping society meet the challenges of the 21st century as it has been at any time in its 754-year history.

"I look forward to welcoming students from the widest possible range of backgrounds to the college and to helping create a supportive and stimulating environment in which they can fulfil their potential.

"I am enormously looking forward to joining the Balliol community next year."

Throughout her career she worked in a range of government deparments including the Department of the Environment, Cabinet Office, HMRC and the Department for Work and Pensions.

After a 30-year career in the civil service she left to become director general of the National Trust.

She lives in Oxford with her husband Peter, a fellow in Modern History at St Anne's College and has two children.

The college's current Master, Professor Sir Drummond Bone, said: "I am delighted at the election of Dame Helen Ghosh as my successor.

"She brings all of her wide knowledge and experience - the college will be in the hands of someone who understands its values and has the abilities, energy and standing to develop its role in the years ahead."