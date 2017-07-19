LOCAL traders are being invited to sign up for a safari.

Oxfordshire Business Safari is at The Manor County House Hotel at Weston-on-the-Green on October 5, from 10am to 4pm.

Organiser Sheila Smith said: “The venue has a lot of rooms, so you have to go on a safari from one room to another.”

Exhibitors include Holiday Inn Corby, online estate agency You Move, Amazing Aloe, A&R Print, Northants Trading and SK Energy.

Ms Smith said: “The safari is open to anyone from the local business community who wants to showcase their talents.”

Stands booked before August 1 cost £195. Email kate@kdva.co.uk or call 07809 635181.