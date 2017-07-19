PUBLIC relations agency Cuban Eight is celebrating after being named Small Consultancy of the Year at the PRCA Dare Awards Midlands ceremony in Birmingham earlier this month.

The judges’ criteria included financial performance, staff and client retention and acquisition, innovation and creative ideas.

Sian Gaskell, founder and managing director of the agency which is based near Bicester, said: “I am absolutely thrilled that we have won this award.

“The PRCA Dare Awards are so well-known within the industry, so it’s a real honour.”

She added: “I’m really proud of the team for all of their ongoing hard work.”