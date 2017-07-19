OXFORD-based accountancy firm Shaw Gibbs provided corporate financial support to Xeretec Group during its recent takeover of Landscape Group,

Xeretec is the UK’s biggest reseller of Xerox’s printing products, including desk-top printers, copiers and scanners, while Landscape is the main reseller for HP.

Shaw Gibbs provided financial due-diligence reporting and advice throughout the transaction.

It is the third major deal for Wokingham-based Xeretec Group which Shaw Gibbs has supported.

Shaw Gibbs corporate finance executive Daniel Hayes said: “We are proud to be supporting Xeretec Group as it grows from strength to strength in its target markets.”