A FREE masterclass looks at how to find funding for business.

The session takes place at The Pod at The Oxford Centre of Innovation in New Road next Thursday, from 6pm to 8pm.

Topics covered include what you need to know when looking for finance, an introduction to invoice finance, a guide to asset finance, investment networks and an introduction to alternative sources of finance.

Experts at the workshop include Abdul Sadek and Aaron Britton of NatWest, Steve Weeks from Lombard, Jens Tholstrup from Oxford Innovation Services and representatives from small business finance site IWOCA.

For more information and to book a place, call 01865 261400, or see ocfi.co.uk/the-pod