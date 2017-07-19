ONE lane of the Oxford ring road remains closed at Wolvercote after a crash this morning.

It has been reported there was a collision between a car and a skip lorry which also hit a fallen tree and a lamp post.

This is pushing traffic along the A40 eastbound.

Jack Abell, a spokesman for Thames Valley Police, said: "Thames Valley Police officers were called today at 6.53am following reports of a collision involving a lorry and a car in Sunderland Avenue, Oxford.

"Officers attended the scene along with the ambulance service.

"The fire service is also in attendance and are working to clear a tree which was involved in the collision.

"One lane is closed while emergency services are at the scene, and drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible."

Delays are surrounding the roundabout. Picture: Google Maps

South Central Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 06:49 regarding a collision between a lorry and a car on Sunderland Avenue.

"We sent a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle to the scene along with an ambulance and we are currently assessing and treating two patients with minor injuries."

See our traffic feed for live updates oxfordmail.co.uk/li/traffic_and_travel.in.Oxford/