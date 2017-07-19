HOMES in Wantage have been left without power since the early hours of this morning.

Seven areas in the town have been affected by the power outage and Scottish and Southern Electricity is hoping it will be restored by midday.

A spokesman for the comany said the problem comes from a 'fault affecting the areas.'

Engineers are currently in the town, trying to restore power.

The power cut comes as the county was battered by high winds, heavy rain and bolts of lightning throughout the night.

Nature's firework display is pretty impressive this evening.#lightning OX10 pic.twitter.com/EGfUWBQ7rD — Ben Seymour (@bseymour) July 18, 2017

Not gonna lie I still hate thunder and lightning, it has saved me watering the garden tho😂Ear plugs in and curtains drawn, night night ☔️ ⛈😱 — Anita TriNeetFitness (@TriNeetFitness) July 18, 2017

Police are also warning residents to be careful on the roads due to standing water.

They are advising residents to reve the engine by slipping the clutch as they drive slowly through standing water.

Watch out for standing water, trying to avoid it if you can, and adjust your speed to the conditions. — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) July 18, 2017

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning of rain until 10pm tonight.

It said: "There are risks of heavy thunderstorms.

"Some heavy and perhaps thundery showers are then possible in the west around dawn."

Train users are also being affected, as lightning hit the signal last night.

@BBCOxTravel Delays on trains from Banbury to Oxford. I'm on 0654 and not near Oxford yet (0725). Lightening hit signal last night #delays — Emily Reed (@EmilyJaneReed) July 19, 2017

