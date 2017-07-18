A LONG-STANDING youth football club on Oxford's biggest housing estate has set up an academy especially for girls who love the beautiful game.

Following years as a pipe dream, the first girls-only training sessions are now being held by Oxford Blackbirds FC in a bid to keep talented youngsters closer to home.

The club, based in Blackbird Leys Park, hosted a taster session in June for girls bent on being the next the next Carli Lloyd or Stephanie Houghton.

It proved so popular that fixtures secretary Lorraine Phillips and coach Michael Williams organised two new weekly gatherings for girls aged seven to 11.

Ms Phillips, now the head coach of the fledgling Blackbirds Girls Academy, said: "I am looking to get more girls into the great game of football."

About 20 girls are now attending each session under the watchful eye of female and FA level one-qualified coaches.

Sessions are based on fun, ball control and confidence, with plans to set up a permanent girls' team on the horizon later in 2017.

Oxford Blackbirds FC has been in existence since 1963, almost as long as the estate itself, but has never had a girls' team before.

Stuart Parsons, chairman of Oxford Blackbirds, said: "It's something Lorraine has wanted to do since she has been with the club.

"Last year we were calling for more players and it was put to us that girls didn't want to join mixed teams, because they felt the boys didn't pass to them.

"We started this group to give them a bit of a head start and I think they are benefitting."

Since the group was set up some youngsters such as Cali-Faith Debanks-O'Callaghan, pictured, have switched to the new team while others have stayed put.

Mr Parsons said: "There are a lot of girls on the estate who play football and are moving away from the estate to play it.

"Through this little academy, we can give them the opportunity to do so here. It's about time we jumped on the bandwagon."

Parents interested in finding out more are invited to bring their daughter to Sunday sessions, being held from 10am to 11.30am in Blackbird Leys Park.

For more information call 07952 982713.