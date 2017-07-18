RUNNERS have stepped out to pound the pavements in support of the Grenfell Tower Appeal, raising money for those affected by the tower block disaster.

More than 20 people banded together in Bicester to show their support for the friends and family of those who died when a blaze tore through the tower block in West London on June 14.

The group of runners took to the 'blue health line' that is marked out in streets in Bicester to run for 24 minutes, representing the 24 floors of the Grenfell Tower block.

Organiser Joanne Burke said: "It was a virtual race set up by Race the Distance.

"I had set up a Facebook group asking my running friends who would like to join me in the run.

"We each signed up individually with our entry fee going to the Grenfell Tower Appeal.

"We will all receive a medal for completing it."

Through the Race the Distance event the group managed to raise almost £300 for the cause.