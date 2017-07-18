THE Government will be asked to step in after a decision to ban buses from Queen Street once the new Westgate centre opens.

The county council’s cabinet pressed ahead with an experimental ban on buses and taxis in the street yesterday despite objections from the city’s two major bus operators.

Oxford Bus Company and Stagecoach bosses hit out at the ‘disappointing but not unexpected’ decision and promised to continue the fight.

Their formal objections mean that Secretary of State for Transport Chris Grayling will now decide - a decision which may not be made in time for October 24.

County council leader Ian Hudspeth said Queen Street could resemble a crowded Cornmarket on a Saturday making it unsafe for pedestrians if buses were to use it and his cabinet unanimously agreed.

Buses will be required to use Hythe Bridge Street, Worcester Street and Park End Street to turn around.

The bus companies, as well as pedestrian groups, cycling groups and business representatives spoke against the plans.

Graham Jones, of traders’ group ROX, said: “It’s an appalling decision.

“Dragging buses into the main traffic stream in Hythe Bridge Street and forcing commercial and other vehicles seeking access to George Street and New Inn Hall Street along the same route will add considerably to congestion, delivery times and pollution.”