ALZHEIMER'S patients are set to lose a 'lifeline' that has served Abingdon for 33 years.

Abingdon Alzheimer's Society Day Support, based at the Health and Wellbeing Centre, will close on August 31.

The day service was among 47 which saw funding from Oxfordshire County Council cut earlier this year, but it declined the local authority's offer of transitional cash to help it fend for itself because of conditions attached.

North Abingdon resident Sue Peach, whose 76-year-old husband uses the service twice weekly, said: "The centre is a real lifeline and offers a chance of normality for me as his carer.

"It is crazy to reduce the amount of day support given, with the growing number of families affected by dementia."

The 75-year-old's husband Ceri Peach, an Emeritus fellow of St Catherine's College, Oxford, is among 39 people who use the service in Audlett Drive.

It offers activities, companionship and specialist support as the dementia-causing disease progresses.

Mrs Peach said: "Tragically and inevitably, he is getting much more confused and muddled.

"The safety net of this supportive group is vitally important."

The couple's daughter Katie Thomas, 45, added: "People with Alzheimer's need full-time care and it takes its toll.

"You are seeing the person you love disappear in front of your eyes. Knowing you've got that facility is a huge relief."

The service opened in 1984 and was run by a community group before being taken over by the Alzheimer's Society.

Gillian Cox, a founder of the service, said she was 'disappointed' to hear of its demise.

The Kennington resident said: "Alzheimer's takes over lives – because of the demographic, support services need increasing."

Linda Goddard, Oxfordshire operations manager for the society, said: "People with dementia and their carers are always at the forefront of our minds.

"Sadly changes to the funding and the requirement to make the service self-sustaining, twinned with lack of referrals, meant we had to review viability.

"Our dedicated staff and volunteers in the service have provided a wonderful service for many years."

The charity is working closely with Age UK and the council to redirect service users, while the centre's five staff members should be redistributed within the charity.

Of 200 voluntary sector day care services in Oxfordshire, three quarters are self-sustaining and do not require county council funding.

The minority that did, including the Abingdon Alzheimer's centre, were given the opportunity to secure transitional cash from the council.

Council spokesman Paul Smith said: "We are disappointed that Alzheimer's Society decided not to apply.

"Everyone currently using the service will be supported to understand the options available."

Earlier this year the council agreed to streamline its daytime and learning disability services, including replacing 22 building-based services with a countywide Community Support Service, which will launch in October.

Abingdon is one of eight locations that will keep a concrete base for the service, to run from the existing Health and Wellbeing Centre.