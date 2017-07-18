THEIVES have targeted businesses, homes, allotments and vehicles in a spate of thefts and burglaries across Oxford.

So far this month, Thames Valley Police’s neighbourhood teams have released 26 witness appeals - including 14 on Monday and yesterday. The majority of thefts which include various items were in Marston and Headington with 14 reports.

Other areas affected include Cowley, Blackbird Leys, North Oxford and Barton.

Sinclair’s Hair Salon in Windmill Road was broken into twice in the early hours of Sunday and Monday.

Owner Steve Sinclair, 58, from Bicester told the Oxford Mail he believed the same person burgled the shop each day.

He added hundreds of pounds worth of GHD straighteners and hair products had been stolen and the front door windows had been smashed in. The father-of-two said: “I’ve got cameras and you can see what is going on. There is a gentleman helping himself to a few bits. There is a picture of his face before he moves the camera.”

Mr Sinclair, who has owned the salon for two years, said his wife Mandy was woken up by the alarm.

But despite boarding up the shop, the same burglar returned a day later to break in and steal further items. He said: “It’s probably all worth about £500 to £600.

“I’m trying to pretend the weekend didn’t happen. I’m p****d off to say the least.” Mr Sinclair, who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis and uses a wheelchair, said he had installed CCTV after previous break this year. He added the only thing he could think of to strengthen security was shutters, but admitted they were ‘fairly expensive’.

Carpenter Chris Watkins had £3,000-worth of tools stolen from his Peugeot Boxer van while he was parked outside Argos in Botley Road on Saturday afternoon.

Mr Watkins, from Old Marston, said he had gone into the store to pick-up a microwave for his mother-in-law. Minutes later, the 55-year-old said he came out and discovered his van had been broke into, damaged and his tools worth thousands had been stolen. He said: “I did not expect this at half 12 on a Saturday in broad daylight. It absolutely must have been planned. All my carpentry equipment has gone.”

The items stolen included a circular saw, two tool boxes and a jigsaw. Mr Watkins said he called the police straight away but added not CCTV was available to see the theft.

He said: “They must have used a counterfeit key or a screw driver to get in. I do not hold a lot of hope of getting them back.”

Inspector for neighbourhood policing Chris Simpson said there was nothing to suggest the spate of thefts were linked.

He added” “We appreciate that the hot weather encourages residents to keep windows open, especially at night, but householders should be aware that this presents potential crime opportunities.

“Most theft, including burglary, is opportunistic, so people need to be careful not to keep valuables in view, or within easy reach of open windows. Consider lockable window latches or other security features, and consider how someone might access any open windows.”