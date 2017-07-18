ONE of Oxford University’s largest buildings has been recommended for demolition.

The Oxford Mail understands staff who worked in the university’s Tinbergen building have been briefed that it could be demolished, after it was evacuated following the discovery of asbestos.

Large quantities of the dangerous substance was found in the building, in South Parks Road, during refurbishment works in February.

Plans were passed last week for three temporary buildings to be constructed to house the departments of zoology and experimental psychology until the asbestos is removed or the building replaced.