ONE of Oxford University's largest buildings has been recommended for demolition.

The Oxford Mail understands staff who worked in the university's Tinbergen building have been briefed that it could be demolished, after it was evacuated following the discovery of asbestos.

Large quantities of the dangerous substance was found in the building, in South Parks Road, during refurbishment works in February.

Plans were passed last week for three temporary buildings to be constructed to house the departments of zoology and experimental psychology.

Yesterday, a university spokesman stressed demolition of the building had only been 'recommended' and plans were yet to have been drawn up.

The project will have a deadline of four years and 10 months - which was a condition imposed for the length of time the temporary buildings can be used.

The three temporary units will be built to accommodate 750 staff and 900 students.

Two of the temporary units will be built on cricket and football pitches at the Oxford University Club in Mansfield Road.

The third will be a research modular building for the experimental psychology department in the Radcliffe Observatory Quarter, in Woodstock Road.

Oxford City Council’s west area planning committee unanimously voted in favour of the plans after being advised to back them by planning officers.

Approval came despite an initial objection from Sport England to the proposals on the basis that they would lead to the loss of a playing field.