A MYSTYERY buyer has come forward to save a 20-year-old antiques centre in Oxford High Street.

In January there were fears the 30 specialist dealers at Antiques on High could be left without a home if no one came forward to take over the lease.

But the dealers are now celebrating after being bailed out by the buyer from Bournemouth.

Paperwork for a 10-year lease is expected to be completed in the next few weeks.

Book dealer Tony Sloggett, the business owner, had run the centre, owned by University College, for the past 11 years but decided to retire aged 72 and trade online.

Caroline Henney, from Headington, who sells vintage costume jewellery, said: "An entrepreneur and his partner have come forward to take over the centre, which is a huge relief to everyone who is based here.

"We understand that the deal is for a 10-year lease so our future will be secured for the next decade.

"If this businessman had not come forward then we would have been looking at a grand closing sale by the end of August.

"Some of our customers come from different parts of the world while we also have a good local following.

"People have been asking us about the situation and it is very heartening to know that people care about us and want us to carry on."

Ms Henney said the new owners were expected to work from the centre two days a week.

The specialist dealers at the centre sell a wide variety of antiques including ceramics, jewellery, pictures, maps and prints, toys, silver and books, as well as local crafts.

Artist Jane Donnelly, from Oxford, has been working at the centre for the past nine years and sells 'quirky' tea towels and other crafts.

She said: "It would have been the end of my business if the centre had not carried on so I am delighted it is staying.

"Antiques on High is unique and Oxford definitely needs more independent shops – the locals and the tourists like visiting us.

"It's a real labyrinth here, people come here for the atmosphere. They like to come in and get lost and they have no idea what they will end up buying."

Antiques dealer Amanda Fore, 59, from Bicester, said she was 'relieved' the centre was staying open.

She added: "We have the most amazing customers – they stick by us and we are very glad to be of service."

Anaesthetist Tom Parry, from East Oxford, has been a regular customer since the centre opened.

The 57-year-old, who works at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, called in earlier this week and bought a tendon hammer from the 1920s, which is designed to test tendon reflexes.

Mr Parry said: "I'm so pleased the centre has been given a reprieve – I collect all sorts of different things here."