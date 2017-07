A BODY has been found in Oxford this morning.

The body of a man was discovered in a field off Marston Ferry Road.

Thames Valley Police said they were called at 10.06am to the scene.

Force spokesman James Williams added: "Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene. A cordon is currently in place in the location.

"Formal identification is yet to take place. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious."