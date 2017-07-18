THE replacement of cladding on two of Oxford’s tower blocks which failed fire safety tests last month may not be replaced at all, the city council has said.

In the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster in London in which more than 80 people were killed, Oxford City Council carried out tests of the rain-screen cladding at the Evenlode and Windrush towers in Blackbird Leys.

The aluminium composite ran-screen cladding failed government tests and the city council committed to replacing the materials as a result.

Now the council says it will carry out new tests in light of the latest government advice claiming the cladding is safe when installed as part of a whole wall system that meets fire safety standards.

And it could take 'some months' before any replacement work can start.

Council leader Bob Price said: “Since the tragic Grenfell fire, Oxford City Council has acted swiftly in the best interests of our tower block residents.

“Their safety is paramount. We’ve consistently followed expert advice, and when we refurbished the towers we went above and beyond the minimum requirements to ensure they are safe.

“We will now await the results of the new tests and the recommendations of the Expert Panel before taking the final decisions around cladding replacement.

“Meanwhile, we are continuing to put in place all the necessary arrangements to minimise the period of delay before work could be undertaken.

“Last month the government committed to fund any necessary replacement, and now it says this will not be the case.

“We would seek to recover our costs on the basis of their initial commitment.”

The council added that because of a surge in demand for the non-composite cladding it would be ‘some months’ before any replacement work could commence.