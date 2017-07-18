CUCKOO!

With a song-and-dance routine like this it's not hard to see why German clockmakers were first inspired to use this bird as an alarm.

This particular alarming avian, however, was caught in action right here in Oxfordshire.

Photographer Patrick Galka took this perfect picture at the RSPB's Otmoor nature reserve a few miles north of the city and sent it straight in to the Oxford Mail Camera Club.

For composition it's a ten-out-of-ten: he's caught the cuckoo in the middle of its performance and perfectly positioned on his little branch against a plain blue sky.

He's also used the photographer's secret weapon the rule of thirds – drawing the eye to the image on the right of the frame rather than plonking it in the centre.

All of that and he's got it perfectly in focus as well.

Mr Galka submitted his shot to this week's camera club theme All Creatures Great and Small – you might have seen James Rudeford's entry of the Osney Heron in yesterday's paper.

