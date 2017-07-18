POLICE are hunting a man who stole a mobile phone from a person who was walking outside a Blackbird Leys church.

The robbery took place on July 9 between 6.30pm and 7pm near to the Sacred Heart Church between Sawpit Road and Balfour Road, Oxford.

The offender approached the victim on foot and threatened them into handing over their black and silver LG Android smartphone.

Later the victim borrowed another mobile phone from a member of the public to report the incident to police.

The robber is described as tall and muscular and is a black or mixed race man, approximately 19-years-old, with braided shoulder length hair.

He was wearing a lime green vest or t-shirt and carrying a small bag.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Rebecca Smith from Oxford Police Station said: "I would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

"I would particularly like to appeal to those attending the afternoon service at Sacred Heart Church as they may have seen or heard something unusual."

Contact police on 101 if you have any information.