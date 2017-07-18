AFTER three Oxfordshire boozers were featured in a list of the top summer pubs by The Times we asked you which pubs you thought were perfect for a summer tipple.

On Monday, The Miller at Goring, The Wild Rabbit at Kingham and The Trout at Tadpole Bridge, Bampton were all chosen by The Times for their ambience, beer gardens, and the quality of their food and drink.

When we asked for your views yesterday you told us a number of top pubs across Oxford and beyond which you thought fit the bill.

Here are Oxford Mail reader’s top five watering holes to enjoy the summer atmosphere, as nominated.

What do you think?

Choose your favourite out of the five in our poll by 1pm tomorrow and give your thoughts in the comments below.