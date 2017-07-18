DRIVERS are being warned of a partial road closure in Hailey.

A stretch of Hailey Road (B4022) near Witney will be closed to traffic from July 24.

The road will be closed to all through traffic for a period of six weeks while gas mains and service replacement works take place.

A traffic order also prevents vehicles from waiting on the B4022 between the junctions of Priesthill Lane and northwest of Church Lane.

Traffic signs will be displayed to indicate when the measures are in force.

Exemptions apply for emergency services.