A WATCH, clothing, perfume and cash were stolen from a home in Oxford while the occupants were asleep in bed.

Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses following the burglary at a home in Kingston Road, near the junction to St Margaret’s Road, Jericho, Oxford at 5.30am on Monday.

Police do not know at this stage how the burglar broke into the property.

Officers said a ‘tidy search of the kitchen and hallway’ took place before a watch was stolen along with clothing, perfume and cash.

The occupants were woken by noises coming from downstairs and looked out of the window to see a man running away.